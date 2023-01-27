The Atlanta Braves and manager Brian Snitker have agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Friday afternoon. No financial terms were revealed.

Snitker, 67, took the helm in 2016 after Fredi Gonzalez was fired due to a 9-28 start. The Braves were 59-65 the rest of the way under Snitker and he has done nothing but impress in his time since. The interim title was removed for Snitker heading into 2017, when the team went from fifth place to third place.

In the last five seasons, the Braves have won the NL East every single year. They went to the NLCS in 2020 and won the World Series in 2021, the first Braves championship since 1995. Last season, they climbed back from a double-digit deficit to take the division with 101 regular-season wins, the most for the franchise since 2003.

Snitker previously signed an extension during spring training of 2021, set to last through 2023 with a club option for 2024. The Braves and Snitker decided to move things along once again, avoiding any sort of "lame duck" questions in 2023, regardless of how the team performs at any point.

The Braves will once again be a strong contender from the start. Despite letting shortstop Dansby Swanson walk in free agency, they have as much talent as anyone and will be projected from the start for among the highest win totals in baseball.

Snitker is 542-451 in his managerial career. There's no chance to catch Hall of Famer Bobby Cox in wins (1,792), but Snitker is currently fifth and -- barring something unforeseen -- will move into third this season. He's only 37 wins away. Frank Selee (1,004 wins) technically sits second in franchise history, but that was 1890-1901 with the Boston Beaneaters, so Snitker is in position to end up with the second-best managerial resume in Braves history.