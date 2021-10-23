Thanks to Chris Taylor's historic three-homer effort in Game 5, the Los Angeles Dodgers have forced a Game 6 in the best-of-seven NLCS. The Atlanta Braves still lead the series 3-2 and will punch their ticket to the World Series with one more victory. Atlanta is looking for its first NL pennant since 1999, while L.A. is trying to reach the World Series for the fourth time in five years.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 6.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 23 | Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS.com

Odds: LAD -145; ATL +135; O/U: 8 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58 ERA) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47)

Preview

Late Friday night word came down Max Scherzer would not start Game 6 as scheduled. He admitted his "arm was dead" after NLCS Game 2, which followed his relief appearance in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Giants. Even an extra day of rest wasn't enough to allow the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer to prepare for Game 6.

In his place the Dodgers will start Buehler on short rest. He started Game 4 of the NLDS on short rest and pitched well (one run in 4 1/3 innings), though the Braves roughed him up in NLCS Game 3 six days later (four runs in 3 2/3 innings). With the season on the line, Los Angeles is opting for Buehler on short rest over a bullpen game with a fairly rested relief crew.

Anderson labored in Game 2 and the Braves pulled him after only three innings before things got out of hand. Atlanta would like more length in Game 6.

Prediction

This year's NLCS is following the same pattern as last year's NLCS. Last year the Braves won Games 1 and 2, lost Game 3, won Game 4, then lost Game 5. They of course then lost Games 6 and 7. What happened last year has no bearing on this year, but for the sake of maximum drama let's pick a Dodgers win.

Pick: Dodgers 6, Braves 2

