The Atlanta Braves (75-41) and the New York Mets (52-65) square off in a primetime battle on Sunday Night Baseball. Atlanta has been dominating lately, winning three straight and five of the last six games. Meanwhile, New York has lost four of its last five contests. Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.83 ERA) is on the hill for Atlanta, while Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24 ERA) gets the starts for New York.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Braves are listed as the -134 favorites on the money line (risk $134 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Mets odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Braves vs. Mets money line: Braves -134, Mets +114

Braves vs. Mets run line: New York +1.5 (-143)

Braves vs. Mets over/under: 9.5 runs

ATL: The Atlanta Braves have won four of their last five games

NYM: The Mets have scored three runs or less in four of their last five games

Why you should back the Braves



Ronald Acuna Jr. is a very strong, agile, and twitchy athlete. Acuna Jr. makes consistent contact to all parts of the field and owns superb quickness. The four-time All-Star ranks third in the league in both batting average (.336) and OPS (.997), while leading the league in stolen bases (54). In the first game on Saturday, Acuna Jr. was 2-of-3 with an RBI.

First baseman Matt Olson has been an outstanding power hitter and run producer. Olson uses his good pitch recognition skills to stay patient at the plate. The 29-year-old is leading the league in both home runs (42) and RBI (105). He's recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. In Game 1 of the doubleheader on Saturday, Olson was 3-of-5 with two homers and four RBI. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Mets

Pete Alonso owns a very impactful and strong swing. Alonso has excellent gap-producing power and does a sound job creating offense. The three-time All-Star ranks third in the MLB in home runs (35) and fifth in RBI (87). On Aug. 7 versus the Chicago Cubs, he was 3-of-4 with two homers and six total RBI.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor has great awareness and instincts defensively. He has good range and a rocket of an arm. The 29-year-old utilizes his bat control and quick hands to be an effective hitter. Lindor currently has 22 home runs and 69 RBI. On Aug. 9, Lindor was 1-of-3 with a base hit and one run scored. See which team to back here.

