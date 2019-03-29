Brewers' Corey Knebel elects for season-ending Tommy John surgery next week
Knebel has notched 55 saves over the last two seasons
Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel on Friday told reporters that he's decided to undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow. He'll miss the entirety of the 2019 season as a result.
More details:
Knebel is coming off a 2018 season in which he pitched to a 115 ERA+ and 4.00 K/BB ratio in 55 1/3 innings and missed more than a month due to a hamstring injury. The prior season, Knebel saved 39 games for the Brewers and made the All-Star team.
Knebel is under contract for $5.125 million this season and isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season. Assuming a normal recovery, Knebel should still be part of Milwaukee's near- to mid-term window as contenders.
The Brewers are also without reliever Jeremy Jeffress, who opened the season on the injured list because of right shoulder weakness. Even though he figures to return by mid April or so, his absence adds to the Brewers' bullpen concerns.
Speaking of which, Milwaukee has been linked to the still-available Craig Kimbrel in recent weeks, and the loss of Knebel may intensify their interest in the decorated closer.
