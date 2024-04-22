Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis was hit in the neck by a ball during batting practice Monday afternoon at Pittsburgh's PNC Park. The medical staffs of both teams tended to him on the field for approximately 20 minutes, then Junis was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital, according to reporters at the stadium.

"He is conscious, alert and responsive," the Brewers said in a statement. "He was sent to the hospital for further evaluation."

Here is the scene:

Junis is currently on the injured list with a shoulder impingement. He has been traveling with the team and is currently on a throwing program, though he was not particularly close to rejoining the active roster.

Junis, 31, signed a one-year contract worth $7 million with the Brewers this offseason. He allowed one run in four innings in his only start before going on the injured list.