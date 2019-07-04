Bryce Harper records 200th home run with 1,000th hit, reaching two milestones on the same swing

Harper delivered his milestone swing against Bryse Wilson

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper made history on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves. In the sixth inning, Harper launched a home run to put the Phillies on the board. Why was the dinger notable? Because it came against a pitcher with a similar first name -- Bryse Wilson. No, no, we're kidding. The actual reason it was a notable home run was because it served as both: his 200th career homer and his 1,000th career hit. 

Take a look:

Harper, perhaps predictably, is the first player to ever record those milestones on the same hit:

Obviously this is Harper's first season with the Phillies since signing a 13-year deal as a free agent in February. He's had an uneven year, but entered Wednesday hitting .247/.364/.465 (113 OPS+) with 15 home runs and 23 doubles. This could be the first of many Harper-related milestones Phillies fans get to experience as their own.

For those wondering, it's conceivable another player notches hit No. 1,000 on home run No. 200 this season. Oddly enough, the top candidate was also in attendance on Wednesday: Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson

Donaldson entered Wednesday with 197 home runs and 979 hits. He then proceeded to launch a homer, reducing his chances of doubling-up on milestones with one swing.

