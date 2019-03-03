Bryce Harper set to make Phillies spring training debut Saturday against the Blue Jays
The newly minted Phillie has joined his club in spring training
Superstar right fielder Bryce Harper joined his new team, the Phillies, in spring training over this weekend. Seeing him in different team gear than the Nationals is definitely weird. Here he is taking some BP:
Phillies fans can look forward to seeing their shiny new toy in game action (though only at the plate) next weekend, in all likelihood, per Phillies beat writer Scott Lauber.
Until then he'll be taking batting practice, seeing live pitching on back fields and the like to get up to game speed as soon as possible.
Harper got a late start in camp due to not agreeing to a free agent deal until late last week. He signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, sticking in the NL East. The then-25-year-old Harper hit .249/.393/.496 (133 OPS+), 34 doubles, 34 homers, 100 RBI and 103 runs last season. The career .279/.388/.512 hitter should see a boost in productions in his new home park, which is known as hitter-friendly. He's hit .268/.365/.564 with 14 homers in 50 career games in Philly's Citizens Bank Park.
