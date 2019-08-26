Bryce Harper, wife Kayla share first photo of their newborn son Krew Aron

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, are now he proud parents of Krew Aron Harper.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Bryce announced the arrival of the baby boy, who was born on Thursday. He weighed in at seven pounds and nine ounces.

In the photo, Bryce and Kayla are cuddling with the newborn. Bryce was on the paternity list due to the impending arrival of his son and has missed the team's last three games. The Phillies played a weekend series against the Miami Marlins and dropped two of the three games in Bryce's absence.

Prior to exiting the lineup, the Phillies slugger was hitting .264 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs during the month of August. Philadelphia is currently in the midst of the playoff race and trail the Chicago Cubs by 1.5 games for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

Bryce signed a mammoth 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals. The Las Vegas native is currently hitting .254 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs and has scored 77 runs in his first season in Philadelphia.

Harper will bat second in the lineup when the Phillies return to the field on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.