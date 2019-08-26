Bryce Harper, wife Kayla share first photo of their newborn son Krew Aron
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder became a father on August 22
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, are now he proud parents of Krew Aron Harper.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Bryce announced the arrival of the baby boy, who was born on Thursday. He weighed in at seven pounds and nine ounces.
In the photo, Bryce and Kayla are cuddling with the newborn. Bryce was on the paternity list due to the impending arrival of his son and has missed the team's last three games. The Phillies played a weekend series against the Miami Marlins and dropped two of the three games in Bryce's absence.
Prior to exiting the lineup, the Phillies slugger was hitting .264 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs during the month of August. Philadelphia is currently in the midst of the playoff race and trail the Chicago Cubs by 1.5 games for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.
Bryce signed a mammoth 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals. The Las Vegas native is currently hitting .254 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs and has scored 77 runs in his first season in Philadelphia.
Harper will bat second in the lineup when the Phillies return to the field on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nationals winning with dynamic offense
The Nationals have power, speed, hit for average and get on base
-
Cardinals have taken control of NLC
The Cardinals have won 13 of their last 16 games
-
Bauer says he doensn't miss Cleveland
'Sometimes you don't realize how unhappy you are in a situation until you are out of it'
-
Original Rays owner Vince Naimoli dies
Naimoli secured the expansion franchise in 1995 and stepped down as managing partner in 20...
-
Report: L.A. considering calling up Lux
Lux has broken out as one of the game's top prospects this year
-
Ortiz shares first photo since shooting
Ortiz has also hired the former Boston police commissioner to conduct an investigation into...