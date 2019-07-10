Carlos Carrasco joins Indians teammates on field for Stand Up to Cancer moment at 2019 MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND -- Now an annual tradition at the MLB All-Star Game, the Stand Up To Cancer moment at Progressive Field took place after the fifth inning Tuesday night. This one had an extra special moment, as it featured Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who is s battling leukemia.

Through much of the spot, you can see players holding cards with Carrasco's name on it (and his nickname, "Cookie") and that was already touching, but then towards the end, the camera focused on the pitcher, standing with his manager Terry Francona and the Indians' All-Stars.

We all stand united against cancer.



Who do you stand up for? pic.twitter.com/XnnN8Gjz4R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2019

Carrasco and his teammates provided a nice feel-good moment Tuesday night in Progressive Field. USATSI

Major League Baseball has been partnered with Stand Up To Cancer for 11 years and pledged $50 million to support the cause.

"We are proud that our partnership with Stand Up To Cancer has had a significant impact on cancer research over the last decade," said commissioner Rob Manfred in a release. "This year's campaign is yet another example of our sport's commitment to raising awareness around this disease until every person who is battling cancer becomes a survivor."

For more information on the cause, feel free to visit standuptocancer.org/mlb.