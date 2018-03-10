Clint Frazier still dealing with concussion, no longer driving after 'scary' moments
The Yankees outfielder suffered his concussion two weeks ago
The last time we checked in on New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier, he was in the early stages of recovering from a concussion.
At the time, Frazier was dealing with persistent headaches. Some 10 days later (and longer than that since the concussion was suffered), he's still dealing with the residual effects of head trauma. Take a look at what some of the Yankees beat writers reported on Saturday:
Sheesh.
As we noted in the original piece, most individuals see their symptoms clear within a week to 10 days. Frazier is beyond that window, which speaks to how everyone's brains react differently to trauma, highlighting the need for individualized care over a one-size-fits-all approach.
Here's hoping Frazier is nearing a full recovery sooner than later -- and that we all again recognize how serious concussions are, even if they're labeled "mild," like the one Frazier suffered.
