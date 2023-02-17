While the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is still some six weeks away, baseball at the college level is just about ready to start playing for keeps. Indeed, the winding, forking path to the College World Series in Omaha gets underway very soon, and as such we're here to preview the season to come.

Ole Miss enters the 2023 season as the reigning national champion in Division I, and as we'll soon see they have plausible designs on becoming the first repeat College World Series winner since South Carolina in 2010-11. Now let's get to previewin'.

2023 preseason rankings

To get started, let's take a look at some composite rankings. What we've done is taken each of the six major preseason polls (Baseball America, Perfect Game, USA Today coaches' poll, D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball Magazine, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association) and assigned "poll points" to each team ranked in the top 25 of each poll. No. 1 teams get 25 points, No. 2 teams get 24 points, all the way down to the No. 25 teams, which get one point. We add all the points up -- across, again, all six major polls -- and arrive at our composite preseason rankings.

Here's a look at what comes out of the wash for 2022:

Rank Team Poll points Conference 1. LSU 150 SEC 2. Tennessee 141 SEC 3. Stanford 137 Pac-12 4. Florida 127 SEC 5. Texas A&M 121 SEC 6. Arkansas 114 SEC 7. Wake Forest 108 ACC 8. Vanderbilt 102 SEC 9. Louisville 101 ACC 10. Ole Miss 98 SEC 11. Oklahoma State 83 Big 12 12. North Carolina 78 ACC 13. Miami-FL 74 ACC 14. TCU 65 Big 12 15. UCLA 62 Pac-12 16. Maryland 55 Big Ten 17. Virginia Tech 54 ACC 18. East Carolina 50 American Athletic 19. Virginia 44 ACC 20. Southern Mississippi 35 Sun Belt 21. Texas Tech 33 Big 12 22. Oregon 26 Pac-12 T-23. NC State 17 ACC T-23. Oregon State 17 Pac-12 25. Auburn 13 SEC

Also receiving poll points: UC-Santa Barbara (12), Alabama (7), Texas (5), Mississippi State (4), Georgia Tech (3), South Carolina (3)

LSU was ranked No. 1 in all six preseason polls, which means they racked up the maximum 150 poll points. Time was when LSU was the dominant program in all of college baseball, but that hasn't been the case for a while. They last won the national championship in 2009, and they haven't made the College World Series field of eight since 2017. In 2023, however, second-year head coach Jay Johnson has assembled what may be LSU's best team in quite some time. Center fielder Dylan Crews is a true star, NC State transfer Tommy White (the ACC Freshman of the Year) gives them another big bat, and there's an embarrassment of riches when it comes to right-handed pitching up and down the roster. Throw in the rigors of the SEC schedule, and LSU, if healthy, should be ready for a very deep run in the postseason.

As for reigning champ Ole Miss, they check in at No. 10 in the composite rankings, and one outlet had them as high as No. 4. They've addressed lineup departures with some key transfers, and in the rotation freshman righty Grayson Saunier has the potential to be the top debutante in college baseball this season.

Conference rankings

Let's widen our scope a bit and put together some preseason conference rankings by adding up all the poll points conference by conference (we'll also include the "others receiving poll points" teams in our tabulations). Behold the relevant digits:

Conference Total poll points SEC 880 ACC 479 Pac-12 242 Big 12 186 Big Ten 55 American Athletic 50 Sun Belt 35 Big West 12

As is typically the case, the SEC profiles as the top conference and does by a cavernous margin. The SEC boasts seven of the top 10 teams in the composite rankings, and eight of the conference's 14 teams cracked the top 25. In all, 11 of the SEC's 14 teams received poll points. In related matters, the SEC has claimed the last three national championships in baseball and eight of the last 13.

How the NCAA Tournament and College World Series work

Given that college baseball isn't as widely followed as the football and basketball collegiate variants, perhaps a brief postseason explainer is in order. Here's how it all works, in bullet-point format for today's harried sales professional ...

The first round of play is known as the regional, and it's a double-elimination format featuring four teams. Each of the 16 one-seeds hosts its respective regional, when possible. Only one team out of four survives each regional.

The winner of each regional advances to the super regional, which is a best-of-three series between two regional winners.

The winner of each super regional -- eight teams in all -- advances to the College World Series in Omaha.

The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, the slates are wiped clean, and it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

The field of 64 also includes eight national national seeds, which you may consider the pre-tourney favorites to reach Omaha. National seeds get to host super regionals should they advance that far.

So, yes, it's quite different from the more familiar March Madness format, but it typically entails similar levels of, you know, madness.

Key dates

A brief walking tour of the college baseball calendar for 2023? As you wish.

Feb. 17: Regular season opens

March 10: Pac-12 conference play begins

March 17: SEC, Big 12 conference play begins

May 23-27: Pac-12 Tournament

May 23-28: SEC, ACC Tournaments

May24-28: Big 12 Tournament

May 29: NCAA Tournament field of 64 announced

June 2-5: NCAA Regional play

June 8-11: NCAA Super Regional play

June 16-26: College World Series in Omaha

Players to watch

The top draft-eligible D1 collegians -- i.e., juniors, seniors, or sophomores who will turn 21 before the draft? Here's our R.J. Anderson's ranked list of the top college players to watch this season when it comes to the MLB Draft:

1. Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

2. Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee

3. Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida

4. Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss

5. Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida

6. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest

7. Enrique Bradfield, OF, Vanderbilt

8. Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon

9. Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland

10. Brayden Taylor, 3B, TCU

Not surprisingly, SEC talents predominate. Here's R.J.'s full look at the 2023 draft class.

A bit of history

In conclusion -- and to highlight what's ultimately at stake each year in the College World Series -- let's run down all the past college baseball national champions and runners-up:

YEAR NATIONAL CHAMPION RUNNER-UP 2022 Ole Miss (42-23) Oklahoma 2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Vanderbilt 2020 None (COVID-19) None 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Michigan 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Arkansas 2017 Florida (52-19) LSU 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Arizona 2015 Virginia (44-24) Vanderbilt 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Virginia 2013 UCLA (49-17) Mississippi State 2012 Arizona (48-17) South Carolina 2011 South Carolina (55-14) Florida 2010 South Carolina (54-16) UCLA 2009 LSU (56-17) Texas 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Georgia 2007 Oregon State (49-18) North Carolina 2006 Oregon State (50-16) North Carolina 2005 Texas (56-16) Florida 2004 Cal State Fullerton (47-22) Texas 2003 Rice (58-12) Stanford 2002 Texas (57-15) South Carolina 2001 Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Stanford 2000 LSU (52-17) Stanford 1999 Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Florida State 1998 Southern California (49-17) Arizona State 1997 LSU (57-13) Alabama 1996 LSU (52-15) Miami (Fla.) 1995 Cal State Fullerton (57-9) Southern California 1994 Oklahoma (50-17) Georgia Tech 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Wichita State 1992 Pepperdine Cal State Fullerton 1991 LSU (55-18) Wichita State 1990 Georgia (52-19) Oklahoma State 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Texas 1988 Stanford (46-23) Arizona State 1987 Stanford (53-17) Oklahoma State 1986 Arizona (49-19) Florida State 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Texas 1984 Cal State Fullerton (66-20) Texas 1983 Texas (66-14) Alabama 1982 Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Wichita State 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Oklahoma State 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Hawaii 1979 Cal State Fullerton (60-14-1) Arkansas 1978 Southern California (54-9) Arizona State 1977 Arizona State (57-12) South Carolina 1976 Arizona (56-17) Eastern Michigan 1975 Texas (59-6) South Carolina 1974 Southern California (50-20) Miami (Fla.) 1973 Southern California (51-11) Arizona State 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Arizona State 1971 Southern California (46-11) Southern Illinois 1970 Southern California (45-13) Florida State 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Tulsa 1968 Southern California (43-12-1) Southern Illinois 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Houston 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Oklahoma State 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Ohio State 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Missouri 1963 Southern California (35-10) Arizona 1962 Michigan (34-15) Santa Clara 1961 Southern California (36-7) Oklahoma State 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Southern California 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Arizona 1958 Southern California (29-3) Missouri 1957 California (35-10) Penn State 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Arizona 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Western Michigan 1954 Missouri (22-4) Rollins 1953 Michigan (21-9) Texas 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Missouri 1951 Oklahoma (19-9) Tennessee 1950 Texas (27-6) Washington State 1949 Texas (23-7) Wake Forest 1948 Southern California (26-4) Yale 1947 California (31-10) Yale

Yes, the state of Mississippi has claimed the last two national titles, and with three leading D-1 programs in the state -- Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss -- they have a real shot at making it three in a row.

Now go forth and enjoy the actual, real-life, on-field baseball.