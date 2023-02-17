cbb-getty.png
While the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is still some six weeks away, baseball at the college level is just about ready to start playing for keeps. Indeed, the winding, forking path to the College World Series in Omaha gets underway very soon, and as such we're here to preview the season to come. 

Ole Miss enters the 2023 season as the reigning national champion in Division I, and as we'll soon see they have plausible designs on becoming the first repeat College World Series winner since South Carolina in 2010-11. Now let's get to previewin'. 

2023 preseason rankings

To get started, let's take a look at some composite rankings. What we've done is taken each of the six major preseason polls (Baseball AmericaPerfect GameUSA Today coaches' pollD1Baseball.comCollegiate Baseball Magazine, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association) and assigned "poll points" to each team ranked in the top 25 of each poll. No. 1 teams get 25 points, No. 2 teams get 24 points, all the way down to the No. 25 teams, which get one point.  We add all the points up -- across, again, all six major polls -- and arrive at our composite preseason rankings.

Here's a look at what comes out of the wash for 2022: 

Rank

Team

Poll points

Conference

1.

LSU

150

SEC

2.

Tennessee

141

SEC

3.

Stanford

137

Pac-12

4.

Florida

127

SEC

5.

Texas A&M

121

SEC

6.

Arkansas

114

SEC

7.

Wake Forest

108

ACC

8.

Vanderbilt

102

SEC

9.

Louisville

101

ACC

10.

Ole Miss

98

SEC

11.

Oklahoma State

83

Big 12

12.

North Carolina

78

ACC

13.

Miami-FL

74

ACC

14.

TCU

65

Big 12

15.

UCLA

62

Pac-12

16.

Maryland

55

Big Ten

17.

Virginia Tech

54

ACC

18.

East Carolina

50

American Athletic

19.

Virginia

44

ACC

20.

Southern Mississippi

35

Sun Belt

21.

Texas Tech

33

Big 12

22.

Oregon

26

Pac-12

T-23.

NC State

17

ACC

T-23.

Oregon State

17

Pac-12

25.

Auburn

13

SEC

Also receiving poll points: UC-Santa Barbara (12), Alabama (7), Texas (5), Mississippi State (4), Georgia Tech (3), South Carolina (3)

LSU was ranked No. 1 in all six preseason polls, which means they racked up the maximum 150 poll points. Time was when LSU was the dominant program in all of college baseball, but that hasn't been the case for a while. They last won the national championship in 2009, and they haven't made the College World Series field of eight since 2017. In 2023, however, second-year head coach Jay Johnson has assembled what may be LSU's best team in quite some time. Center fielder Dylan Crews is a true star, NC State transfer Tommy White (the ACC Freshman of the Year) gives them another big bat, and there's an embarrassment of riches when it comes to right-handed pitching up and down the roster. Throw in the rigors of the SEC schedule, and LSU, if healthy, should be ready for a very deep run in the postseason. 

As for reigning champ Ole Miss, they check in at No. 10 in the composite rankings, and one outlet had them as high as No. 4. They've addressed lineup departures with some key transfers, and in the rotation freshman righty Grayson Saunier has the potential to be the top debutante in college baseball this season. 

Conference rankings

Let's widen our scope a bit and put together some preseason conference rankings by adding up all the poll points conference by conference (we'll also include the "others receiving poll points" teams in our tabulations). Behold the relevant digits:

Conference

Total poll points

SEC

880

ACC

479

Pac-12

242

Big 12

186

Big Ten

55

American Athletic

50

Sun Belt

35

Big West 

12

As is typically the case, the SEC profiles as the top conference and does by a cavernous margin. The SEC boasts seven of the top 10 teams in the composite rankings, and eight of the conference's 14 teams cracked the top 25. In all, 11 of the SEC's 14 teams received poll points. In related matters, the SEC has claimed the last three national championships in baseball and eight of the last 13. 

How the NCAA Tournament and College World Series work

Given that college baseball isn't as widely followed as the football and basketball collegiate variants, perhaps a brief postseason explainer is in order. Here's how it all works, in bullet-point format for today's harried sales professional ... 

  • The first round of play is known as the regional, and it's a double-elimination format featuring four teams. Each of the 16 one-seeds hosts its respective regional, when possible. Only one team out of four survives each regional. 
  • The winner of each regional advances to the super regional, which is a best-of-three series between two regional winners.
  • The winner of each super regional -- eight teams in all -- advances to the College World Series in Omaha.
  • The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, the slates are wiped clean, and it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.
  • The field of 64 also includes eight national national seeds, which you may consider the pre-tourney favorites to reach Omaha. National seeds get to host super regionals should they advance that far.

So, yes, it's quite different from the more familiar March Madness format, but it typically entails similar levels of, you know, madness. 

Key dates

A brief walking tour of the college baseball calendar for 2023? As you wish.

  • Feb. 17: Regular season opens
  • March 10: Pac-12 conference play begins
  • March 17: SEC, Big 12 conference play begins
  • May 23-27: Pac-12 Tournament
  • May 23-28: SEC, ACC Tournaments
  • May24-28: Big 12 Tournament
  • May 29: NCAA Tournament field of 64 announced
  • June 2-5: NCAA Regional play
  • June 8-11: NCAA Super Regional play
  • June 16-26: College World Series in Omaha

Players to watch

The top draft-eligible D1 collegians -- i.e., juniors, seniors, or sophomores who will turn 21 before the draft? Here's our R.J. Anderson's ranked list of the top college players to watch this season when it comes to the MLB Draft: 

1. Dylan Crews, OF, LSU
2. Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee
3. Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida
4. Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss
5. Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida
6. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest
7. Enrique Bradfield, OF, Vanderbilt
8. Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon
9. Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland
10. Brayden Taylor, 3B, TCU

Not surprisingly, SEC talents predominate. Here's R.J.'s full look at the 2023 draft class.

A bit of history

In conclusion -- and to highlight what's ultimately at stake each year in the College World Series -- let's run down all the past college baseball national champions and runners-up: 

YEARNATIONAL CHAMPIONRUNNER-UP
2022Ole Miss (42-23)Oklahoma
2021Mississippi State (50-18)Vanderbilt
2020None (COVID-19)None
2019Vanderbilt (59-12)Michigan
2018Oregon State (55-12-1)Arkansas
2017Florida (52-19)LSU
2016Coastal Carolina (55-18)Arizona
2015Virginia (44-24)Vanderbilt
2014Vanderbilt (51-21)Virginia
2013UCLA (49-17)Mississippi State
2012Arizona (48-17)South Carolina
2011South Carolina (55-14)Florida
2010South Carolina (54-16)UCLA
2009LSU (56-17)Texas
2008Fresno State (47-31)Georgia
2007Oregon State (49-18)North Carolina
2006Oregon State (50-16)North Carolina
2005Texas (56-16)Florida
2004Cal State Fullerton (47-22)Texas
2003Rice (58-12)Stanford
2002Texas (57-15)South Carolina
2001Miami (Fla.) (53-12)Stanford
2000LSU (52-17)Stanford
1999Miami (Fla.) (50-13)Florida State
1998Southern California (49-17)Arizona State
1997LSU (57-13)Alabama
1996LSU (52-15)Miami (Fla.)
1995Cal State Fullerton (57-9)Southern California
1994Oklahoma (50-17)Georgia Tech
1993LSU (53-17-1)Wichita State
1992PepperdineCal State Fullerton
1991LSU (55-18)Wichita State
1990Georgia (52-19)Oklahoma State
1989Wichita State (68-16)Texas
1988Stanford (46-23)Arizona State
1987Stanford (53-17)Oklahoma State
1986Arizona (49-19)Florida State
1985Miami (Fla.) (64-16)Texas
1984Cal State Fullerton (66-20)Texas
1983Texas (66-14)Alabama
1982Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)Wichita State
1981Arizona State (55-13)Oklahoma State
1980Arizona (45-21-1)Hawaii
1979Cal State Fullerton (60-14-1)Arkansas
1978Southern California (54-9)Arizona State
1977Arizona State (57-12)South Carolina
1976Arizona (56-17)Eastern Michigan
1975Texas (59-6)South Carolina
1974Southern California (50-20)Miami (Fla.)
1973Southern California (51-11)Arizona State
1972Southern California (47-13-1)Arizona State
1971Southern California (46-11)Southern Illinois
1970Southern California (45-13)Florida State
1969Arizona State (56-11)Tulsa
1968Southern California (43-12-1)Southern Illinois
1967Arizona State (53-12)Houston
1966Ohio State (27-6-1)Oklahoma State
1965Arizona State (54-8)Ohio State
1964Minnesota (31-12)Missouri
1963Southern California (35-10)Arizona
1962Michigan (34-15)Santa Clara
1961Southern California (36-7)Oklahoma State
1960Minnesota (34-7-1)Southern California
1959Oklahoma State (27-5)Arizona
1958Southern California (29-3)Missouri
1957California (35-10)Penn State
1956Minnesota (37-9)Arizona
1955Wake Forest (29-7)Western Michigan
1954Missouri (22-4)Rollins
1953Michigan (21-9)Texas
1952Holy Cross (21-3)Missouri
1951Oklahoma (19-9)Tennessee
1950Texas (27-6)Washington State
1949Texas (23-7)Wake Forest
1948Southern California (26-4)Yale
1947California (31-10)Yale

Yes, the state of Mississippi has claimed the last two national titles, and with three leading D-1 programs in the state -- Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss -- they have a real shot at making it three in a row. 

Now go forth and enjoy the actual, real-life, on-field baseball. 