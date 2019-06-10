Coors Field, Petco Park and the rest of the most hitter- and pitcher-friendly ballparks in 2019

We're more than one third of the way through the 2019 Major League Baseball season, so the samples aren't tiny, but they aren't huge either. Still, let's take a look at what ballparks are playing the most and least hitter-friendly in baseball this season. Just for fun, mostly, but also to serve as a reminder that ballpark-adjusted numbers are the best way to judge which players are having All-Star-worthy seasons. Context is always helpful and it's no different in baseball stats.

All stats are through June 9 and we aren't including the games played in Monterrey or Tokyo.

Batting average

Coors Field (Rockies), .296 PNC Park (Pirates), .265 Guaranteed Rate Field (White Sox), .264 Rangers Ballpark, .263 Nationals Park, .261

This is important. I often hear fans lamenting how the Coors Field factor is overstated and they'll generally point to home run numbers. Because of the thin air, the fences are deep and the outfielders have to play very deep, giving extra room for hits. The Coors factor is real and it shows up in batting average on balls in play more than anything else (Coors' BABIP is a ridiculous .342). Look at that margin. To act like we shouldn't factor in the advantage for Rockies hitters at home is urging us to feign ignorance.

To be fair, we also need to note that the extreme hitter-friendly nature of Coors Field means the Rockies are generally one of the worst hitting teams on the road in baseball (they rank 29th in OPS on the road this season, for example). Anyway, onward!

26. Progressive Field (Indians), .233

27. Rogers Centre (Blue Jays), ..233

28. Marlins Park, .233

29. Oracle Park (Giants), .231

30. Petco Park (Padres), .230

On-base percentage

Coors Field, .360 Guaranteed Rate Field, .338 SunTrust Park (Braves), .337 Angel Stadium, .337 PNC Park, .334

Rangers Ballpark, .334

26. Chase Field (Diamondbacks), .303

27. Rogers Centre, .303

28. Marlins Park, .303

29. Oracle Park, .296

30. Petco Park, .289

Slugging percentage

Coors Field, .507

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, .475 SunTrust Park, .452 Angel Stadium, .452 Rangers Ballpark, .452

26. Busch Stadium (Cardinals), .395

27. Wrigley Field (Cubs), .392

28. Oakland Coliseum (Athletics), .389

29. Oracle Park, .364

30. Marlins Park, .359

Surprised to see Wrigley in there? You shouldn't be. The wind blows in there much more often early in the season than it blows out. For years, people have viewed it as this extreme hitter-friendly park and it's nothing of the sort.

Park Factor - runs

Coors Field Great American Ball Park (Reds) Oriole Park at Camden Yards PNC Park Comerica Park (Tigers)

26. Chase Field

27. Wrigley Field

28. Oakland Coliseum

29. Yankee Stadium

30. Target Field

Yankee Stadium? For real? We'll chalk that up to sample size. It was sixth last year and is generally always in the top half.

Park Factor - home runs

Rogers Centre Oriole Park at Camden Yards Angel Stadium Great American Ball Park Guaranteed Rate Field

Again, notice the absence of Coors Field (it's sixth). It's much more a hit parade type of hitter paradise than a home run park.

26. Busch Stadium

27. Target Field (Twins)

28. Marlins Park

29. Wrigley Field

30. Oracle Park

What's interesting to me here is the Twins and Cubs hitting so many home runs in spite of their home parks. The Cubs are second in the NL with 102 homers. They have five players with at least 12 (Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber), which is on pace to top 30. The Twins are second in the AL with 125 homers. They have seven players in double digits.

So there we have a quick snapshot of how the ballparks have played this season. Generally speaking, Coors Field is far and away the best park for hitters while places like Guaranteed Rate Field, Great American Ball Park, Camden Yards, SunTrust Park and PNC Park are hitter-friendly. Marlins Park, Oracle Park, Petco Park and Oakland Coliseum are among the best for pitchers. Knowing things like this before simply taking stats at face value helps in judging which players are actually having the best seasons.