MLB All-Star Game voting: Why three Cubs make Matt Snyder's early ballot but Mookie Betts, Carlos Correa get snubbed

The 2019 All-Star ballot was released on Tuesday at MLB.com and here's a primer on what you need to know. Voting ends June 21 at 4 p.m. ET and the game itself is July 9, 2019. I will now go through how I am voting in the ballot as things stand.

A few items of note, first:

Many people believe the biggest overall stars should go to the game instead of a Johnny Come Lately type, so, for example, those people might favor Miguel Cabrera over Luke Voit. I don't do it this way. I look at the game as a reward for who is having the best current season.

The most important thing here is that this is supposed to be a fun exhibition game. If there are two players close and I find one a lot more fun to watch, he's going to get my vote, even if the less fun player is having a slightly better season.

Overall, the vote is subjective. Of course I'll be more inclined to vote for players I prefer.



Yes, I obviously hate your favorite team and players. That should go without saying.

Let's get to it.

American League

No AL catcher has seen enough action to quality for the batting title and Mitch Garver of the Twins leads in WAR despite having played only 25 games. El Gary is absolutely destroying the ball right now, though, and he gets the nod. He's slugging .647.

It's weird that AL first base is so underwhelming these days, no? Santana is having a great season in his return to Cleveland, getting on base at a .400 clip with good power. Apologies here to Voit and C.J. Cron.

This is crowded. I wouldn't argue with votes for the Rays' Brandon Lowe, Royals Whit Merrifield or the amazing breakout from Angels' Tommy La Stella. Ultimately, though, I gave Chavis the nod because his emergence is one of the things that rescued the Red Sox from their early-season funk.

Hunter Dozier of the Royals and Matt Chapman of the white-hot A's would be nice choices here and I'm sure Yankees fans want me to mention Gio Urshela, but Bregman is an easy pick for me. He leads the position in WAR and home runs and he's one of my favorite players to watch.

Carlos Correa is having a huge year and I really love White Sox breakout Tim Anderson, but Polanco's been too good to pass up. He's slashing .332/.404/.584 for the team with a double-digit division lead.

Next.

I said before the season that if Gallo could hit .250 with his on-base skills and excessive raw power that he'd be a star. He's at .287 with a .425 OBP, .646 slugging and plays acceptable defense in center field. Amazing.

I know he's hurt but I'm hoping he'll be back in time. If not, teammate Michael Brantley would make a fine choice. Austin Meadows and Tommy Pham would be fine choices and the reigning MVP Mookie Betts will probably play his way into being the worthy choice by the time the game rolls around.

It's really, really close between Just Dingers and Dan Vogelbach. Vogey has more four homers and a slightly higher OPS at the moment, but his team is dreadful right now and I'm guessing Martinez tops him in output by the time we get to the game. I will revisit this one by the third week in June, though, because Vogelbach crushing bombs is such a fun sight to see.

National League

He started last year and ended up with a dreadful second half making the selection look like a mistake. That isn't happening this time around. Contreras is destroying the ball this year, carrying a .416 OBP and .597 slugging. He's also got a cannon behind the plate that is fun to watch in an All-Star Game. J.T. Realmuto and Yasmani Grandal are in the mix, but I didn't seriously consider anyone other than Contreras.

What an unbelievable breakout year for Bell. Anthony Rizzo is hitting .291/.406/.604 with 15 homers and 42 RBI and loses out here, which is a testament to Bell. Freddie Freeman and Pete Alonso deserve mention, as do Rhys Hoskins and Max Muncy and ... can we just throw some NL first baseman over to the AL? Jeez. Then again, the NL will get to name a DH and Rizzo would be the pick there at this point.

Who would've thought this one, huh? Marte is slugging .524 and has played an excellent second base. Funny enough, his biggest competition appears to be Mike Moustakas, a career third baseman, though Cesar Hernandez merits mention as well.

Anthony Rendon would be the pick, but ...

Rendon was asked if he wants to be an All-Star: “Sure. I’d love to be an All-Star, without going, if that’s possible.” — Todd Dybas (@Todd_Dybas) May 26, 2019

Yeah, that's fine. I'm not gonna vote for you, then.

That means we're back to the ol' Nolan Arenado vs. Kris Bryant debate, since Bryant is looking like his 2016 self. We have to use ballpark-adjusted stats with Arenado involved. He has a 145 wRC+, 146 OPS+, 2.6 bWAR and 2.3 fWAR. Bryant has a 155 wRC+, 152 OPS+, 2.3 bWAR and 2.3 fWAR. Arenado is better at third and Bryant is one of the best baserunners in baseball. Tough. The Cubs are in first place and the Rockies aren't good. I'm a Cubs fan, too. Bryant wins the coin flip.

Easy pick. He's the most qualified candidate, is very fun and is my favorite player. Tips of the cap to Paul DeJong and Jean Segura. And, damn, that Fernando Tatis Jr. injury is a bummer.

C'mon, do I really need to explain?

There are cases to be made for the likes of Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto and we can expect Bryce Harper to rack up the votes, but Acuna is in the mix for the third-best outfielder this season and I just really want to see him in the starting lineup because he's an amazing talent and very fun to watch.

Just for fun, here are my lineups:

American League

National League

Don't like my choices? That's cool. Go vote.