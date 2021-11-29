Free agent shortstop Corey Seager has agreed to sign with the Texas Rangers, CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden confirmed Monday. Seager, who had spent his entire career with the Dodgers, will be inking a 10-year contract worth $325 million.

Seager is the second massive commitment to a middle infielder the Rangers have made in the last two days. On Sunday, they agreed to terms with Marcus Semien on a seven-year deal worth $175 million. Seager and Semien will, evidently, form Texas' double-play combination for most of the rest of the decade.

The Rangers have also signed starting pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun in recent days as they attempt to overhaul a roster that finished 60-102 last season. The Rangers haven't made the postseason since 2016. They've finished last in three of the last four years, including each of the past two.

Seager, 27, entered the offseason ranked as CBS Sports' second best free agent. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Seager can really hit. He had the fourth-highest OPS+ among non-first-base infielders over the past two seasons, trailing only Fernando Tatis Jr., Trea Turner, and José Ramírez. He also ranked in the 80th percentile or better in 2021 in two important categories: 1) percentage of batted balls that had exit velocities above 95 mph, and 2) percentage of batted balls with a launch angle between 10 and 30 degrees. That he was able to post such numbers despite a trigger-happy approach (his swing rate was almost identical to Yermín Mercedes') is a testament to his feel for contact. If there are areas for reservation with Seager, they concern his past back woes and his long-term defensive position. He tends to struggle coming in on balls, and it's possible he'll have to slide to the hot corner sooner than later. The bat will play there.

Seager was drafted in the first round (18th overall) out of high school by the Dodgers in 2012 and debuted in 2015. Now after seven years with the Dodgers, he's a career .297/.367/.504 (131 OPS+) hitter with two All-Star appearances and a gigantic payday in his first foray into free agency.

Last season, Seager missed a good chunk of time due to a fractured right hand he suffered when getting hit by a pitch on May 15. In the 95 games he played, he hit .306/.394/.521 (145 OPS+) with 22 doubles, three triples, 16 homers, 57 RBI, 54 runs and 3.7 WAR.