The Chicago Cubs will look for the two-game sweep when they meet the St. Louis Cardinals in Sunday's 2023 MLB London Series matchup. The Cubs (37-38), who have won four in a row, crushed St. Louis 9-1 on Saturday. The Cardinals (31-45), who won their previous two series against Washington and the New York Mets, have dropped two in a row. St. Louis has won six of eight against Chicago, although it has lost two in a row to the Cubs.

First pitch from London Stadium in London, England, is set for 10:10 a.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series 1,204-1,172. Chicago is a -140 favorite on the money line (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 11.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Cardinals money line: Cubs -140, Cardinals +118

Cubs vs. Cardinals over-under: 11.5 runs

Cubs vs. Cardinals run line: Cubs -1.5 (+105)

CHC: The Cubs are 9-1 in their last 10 games

STL: The Cardinals are 4-2 in their last six games against a team with a losing record

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Marcus Stroman (9-4, 2.28 ERA) to the mound. Stroman has won his last seven starts, including a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, no runs and one walk, while striking out five. In 16 starts this season, he has allowed just 67 hits in 98 2/3 innings with 34 walks and 83 strikeouts.

Left fielder Ian Happ has been on fire the past three games, going 6-for-14 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs with four RBI. Happ homered twice on Saturday in the win over the Cardinals. He has hits in seven of the past 10 games, including four multi-hit games. In a 7-2 win over Pittsburgh on June 15, he was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBI. For the season, Happ is batting .268 with seven homers, 37 RBI and 30 runs scored.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.12 ERA) will start for St. Louis. Liberatore, who picked up his only win against Milwaukee on May 17, is coming off a pair of no-decisions. In a 4-3 loss to San Francisco on June 12, he received a no-decision after pitching six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits, while walking two and striking out five. In nine games last season, he was 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA with 18 walks and 28 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is among the top Cardinals hitters, batting .287 in 73 games this season. He was 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's loss and has hits in eight of the past 10 games, including four multi-hit games. In Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Washington Nationals, Goldschmidt was 2-for-5 with an RBI. In 86 career games against the Cubs, he is batting .292 with 18 doubles, 24 homers and 61 RBI.

