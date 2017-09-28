Dodgers expected to leave Adrian Gonzalez off playoff roster due to back issues
Injuries and ineffective play appear to be costing Gonzalez a playoff spot
First baseman Adrian Gonzalez has been a middle-of-the-order fixture in the playoffs in each of the last four years, but this time around, the Dodgers will be without him.
Gonzalez's back issues resurfaced Wednesday morning after playing in Tuesday night's game, the Dodgers told reporters before Wednesday night's game (including True Blue LA). Manager Dave Roberts said Gonzalez is shut down for the year and that includes the playoffs, as the Dodgers hope to have him back to 100 percent by next season. Gonzalez dealt with a herniated disk for the last several months.
On the year, Gonzalez's ineffective play can likely be tied to his injury woes. He hit just .242/.287/.355 with three homers in 71 games.
Of course, the Dodgers have now seen the emergence of rookie Cody Bellinger. He has been a godsend to the Dodgers this season and is likely to hold down first base through the playoffs. Bellinger could be played in the outfield, too, but the Dodgers have tons of depth out there, with the likes of Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig, Curtis Granderson, Joc Pederson, Andre Ethier and several other options.
This has to be a terrible feeling for Gonzalez, but in terms of on the field, the Dodgers have the pieces to overcome this blow. They've been doing it quite well for most of the season.
-
Cubs clinch second straight NL Central
This was actually the first time since 2009 a defending World Series champion won its divi...
-
Rose's 'hit king' bat up for auction
The opening bid is $100K and there's a month-long online auction
-
Tigers to play Romine all 9 positions
Romine would become the fifth player in MLB history to do so
-
MLB Wednesday: Cubs clinch division
Plus Jose Altuve reaches 200 hits. Here's everything you need to know from the world of ba...
-
New owners create optimism for Marlins
The ownership group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman will take over control of the team...
-
Rays' hope hinges on prospects
The Rays have to develop talent to win
Add a Comment