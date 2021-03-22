One might recall that superstar right fielder Mookie Betts has been on two of the last three World Series champions. He won in 2018 for the Red Sox, toppling the Dodgers in five games, and then was traded by the Red Sox to the Dodgers in time for the Dodgers' 2020 run to the World Series title.

In light of the deal between the two clubs, Pantone 294 -- a Dodgers fan group -- has secured a billboard directly across the street from Boston's Fenway Park to thank the Red Sox for the superstar outfielder.

Here's a video that shows how close the billboard is to Fenway:

Pantone 294 is, per their Twitter bio, "The Largest Traveling Fan Base In All Of MLB! LA Dodgers Road Trips & Home Games. It's more than a ticket, it's an experience!"

There's more to the story than simply rubbing in a more recent championship. The Red Sox actually struck first here. This is from 2019, the year after the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the World Series.

Those who laugh last, laugh loudest, right?

Betts was the 2018 AL MVP and made his fourth All-Star Game in 2019, but the Red Sox and Betts didn't agree to a contract extension before 2020. It was set to be Betts' walk year, so the Red Sox plan was to trade Betts before the season, rather than losing him in free agency. They packaged him with highly priced lefty starter David Price and got outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong in return.

Before the season started, the Dodgers avoided losing Betts in free agency by way of a 12-year, $365 million extension.

Betts then started the 60-game regular season slow, but came on strong and ended up with a robust .292/.366/.562 (149 OPS+) line. He had 16 homers, 39 RBI, 47 runs, 10 stolen bases and 3.6 WAR, securing him second place in NL MVP voting. He then hit .296/.378/.493 in the playoffs and came through with a huge double in the sixth inning of Game 6, eventually scoring the go-ahead run in the championship clincher.