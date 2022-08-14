The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Kansas City Royals by a score of 4-0 on Sunday, ending their 12-game winning streak in the process. That stretch, which saw the Dodgers win each game by multiple runs, had served as the longest in franchise history since 1976. The Dodgers were one win away from tying the franchise's longest winning streak since the club relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958.

Whereas the Dodgers won on Saturday behind a varied offensive attack that saw six different players launch home runs, they were stymied on Sunday by Royals right-hander Brady Singer. Indeed, Singer surrendered just one hit and three walks over the course of six innings pitched. The Dodgers didn't even record that one hit until the fifth inning, when Chris Taylor rapped a single to center field.

Once Singer was lifted, a trio of Royals relievers (Amir Garrett, Dylan Coleman and Scott Barlow) combined to shut down the Los Angeles lineup over the final three frames. They tallied seven strikeouts in total.

Sunday's game marked the fifth time this season the Dodgers have been shut out. It was the first time they'd been blanked since June 27. To put it another way, the Dodgers have scored 10 or more runs in 12 different games this year. The Dodgers had been red-hot as of late, scoring at least five runs in nine of their 11 August contests.

The Dodgers are now 79-34 on the season, giving them the best record in the majors. What's more is that Los Angeles' plus-247 run differential is, by far, the best mark in the sport. The only other team above plus-200 is the New York Yankees (204). No other club -- not even the New York Mets or Houston Astros -- is above plus-150.

The Dodgers will jet to Milwaukee for a four-game set against the Brewers in what could be a playoff preview.