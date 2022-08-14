The Los Angeles Dodgers crushed the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night by a score of 13-3 and in doing so pushed their current win streak to 12 games. That makes for the Dodgers' longest win streak since 1976, and they're one more win shy of tying the franchise record since relocating to Los Angeles prior to the 1958 season.

There's also this:

In their latest triumph, Max Muncy went 4 for 5 with a homer, Mookie Betts hit his 26th of the season, and Joey Gallo hit his second in seven games since being acquired via trade with the New York Yankees. In all, a season-high six Dodgers went deep against Royals pitching.

More broadly, the Dodgers have been utterly dominant of late and on balance across the entire 2022 season. Dave Roberts' club is now 11-0 in August, 19-3 in the second half, and 32-5 since July 1. Their plus-251 run differential is tops in all of baseball by a wide margin, and they have a comfortable six-game lead over the Mets for the best record in MLB. The Dodgers are also now on pace for 114 wins, which would break the franchise record for victories in a season (106 in 2021 and 2019). That lofty pace means the 2022 Dodgers also have a real shot at breaking the all-time record for wins in a season – 116 by the 2001 Mariners. That L.A. is making such a push without Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler and with a banged-up bullpen makes it all the more impressive. It's no stretch to say this year's Dodger model may wind up on the short-list of best teams in the annals of the game.

Looking ahead, on Sunday against Kansas City the Dodgers will look to extend their win streak to 13 games and secure their fourth straight series sweep. After that comes a four-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers.