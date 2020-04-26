Dodgers icon Vin Scully 'resting comfortably' at home after being hospitalized for fall

Vin Scully, the iconic longtime broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers has returned home after he was hospitalized following a fall in his Southern California home, the Dodgers announced Saturday. The fall happened Tuesday.

"My sincerest thanks to the LA County Firemen and women who come to the rescue and always seem to be there when we need and to the excellent administration, doctors and nurses of Los Robles Hospital," Scully said in a statement released by the team.

"I am so eternally grateful for their help and selfless service. I'm home resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!"

Scully, 92, retired in 2016 following 67 years in the broadcast booth with the Dodgers dating back to their time in Brooklyn. For health reasons, he cut back on travel later in his career and rarely broadcast games east of Arizona.

Like most of us, Scully has spent the last several weeks hunkered down at home and practicing social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic. He joked quarantined life is not dissimilar from regular retired life.

"Most of you are home, just as I am, waiting, hopefully, for Opening Day," Scully said in a video last month. "I trust all is well. I hope you are far and away from any sickness, and I miss you."

Scully received the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually for broadcasting excellence by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, in 1981, and he has been inducted into several broadcasting Halls of Fame.