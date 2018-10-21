Dodgers' Yasiel Puig celebrates NLCS Game 7 home run with crotch chops, throat-slashing gesture

The Los Angeles Dodgers were leading the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday when Yasiel Puig came to the plate. There were two runners on and Jeremy Jeffress was on the mound. You know what happened next -- otherwise there wouldn't be a story about it. So, let's just get to it.

Here's Puig hitting a dinger then auditioning for a future career in pro wrestling with some, uh, selectively placed chops:

Puig also made a throat-slashing gesture that's also unlikely to sit well with the league -- parents don't want their children seeing that stuff and so on and so forth. (Hey, we're not the moral authority here, we just know how baseball is.)

Puig homers, does multiple crotch chops and makes a throat-slashing gesture as he rounds third and again as he touches the plate. 5-1, Dodgers. — Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) October 21, 2018

That's Puig's first home run of the postseason. He entered hitting .235/.278/.353 in the first six NLCS games. Previously, he hit .333/.538/.333 in four NL Division Series games.

Puig's home run could well be a back-breaker. FanGraphs has that play worth some 23.8 percent of win expectancy. For reference, the next-highest play per win expectancy checked in at 17.2 percent -- that being Cody Bellinger's two-run homer in the second.