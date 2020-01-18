Dusty Baker is reportedly a candidate to be the Mets' next manager

As part of the fallout from the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, Carlos Beltran, who played for the Astros in 2017, recently stepped down as Mets manager and did so before ever managing a game for them. That means with less than a month before pitchers and catchers start reporting to spring training, the Mets -- just like the Astros and Red Sox -- are in need of a new manager.

On that front, a source tells Mike Puma of the New York Post that veteran skipper Dusty Baker is a candidate for the Mets' job.

Baker, 70, most recently managed the Nationals in 2017. Across 22 seasons with the Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals, Baker boasts a record of 1,863-1,636 (.532). He guided each of those teams to at least one division title. Overall, Baker has 14 winning seasons and nine playoff appearances to his credit. Baker won a pennant with the 2002 Giants, and he's presently 15th on the all-time wins list.

Given the turmoil surrounding the Mets, hiring an established and steady hand like Baker, who also has a long record of success, makes a great deal of sense. He's a respected figure in the game and by all accounts has tremendous communication skills. Baker also figures to be a candidate for the openings in Houston and Boston.

Puma names Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas, bench coach Hensley Meulens and first base coach Tony DeFrancesco as other candidates for the Mets' opening. Whoever gets the job will inherit a team that last season won 86 games in the tough NL East. The roster still includes the likes of Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Marcus Stroman, among others. The Mets this winter also added Rick Porcello to the back end of the rotation and Dellin Betances to the bullpen.

GM Brodie Van Wagenen has throughout his brief tenure treated his roster like that of a contender, and no doubt the new manager will be expected to lead the Mets to the postseason. Baker in the past has proved particularly adept at handling win-now rosters.