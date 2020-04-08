Former Rangers star Josh Hamilton indicted on felony charge for assaulting daughter, reports say

Former Texas Rangers star and 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton was indicted on a felony charge for injury to a minor on Monday, reports Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Hamilton turned himself in to police and was arrested in October for hitting and scratching his daughter.

Jozelyn Escobedo of ABC 8 WFAA reports that Hamilton told his daughter to tell the judge "what a terrible dad I am" to ensure she would never have to visit his home again. Here is more from Escobedo:

When interviewed by Child Protective Services, his daughter told the interviewer that Hamilton started to assault and throw things at her after she made a comment that upset him, records show. The former baseball player is accused of throwing a full water bottle that hit his daughter in the chest. Hamilton then pulled a chair from under his daughter and threw it at her, a warrant says. Hamilton then allegedly took his daughter to a room, pinned her to a bed and repeatedly hit her on the back and legs, according to an arrest warrant.

Hamilton has three children and court records show he is accused of assaulting the oldest. His ex-wife, Katie, has filed for a temporary restraining order on her daughter's behalf.

Hamilton, 38, hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015. In addition to the Rangers, he played for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels over parts of a nine-season career. The No. 1 pick in 1999 draft, Hamilton's career was delayed and at times overshadowed by substance abuse and addiction issues -- including at least one reported relapse back in 2015.

During Hamilton's career, he hit .290/.349/.516 (129 OPS+) with 200 home runs and 50 steals. He made five All-Star Games, won three Silver Sluggers, and was the 2010 Most Valuable Player.