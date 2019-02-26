'Game of Thrones' and MLB join forces to produce some awesome bobbleheads
MLB, bobblehead and GoT fans rejoice
Are you a fan of Major League Baseball, collecting bobbleheads and "Game of Thrones?" I know these people exist because I'm one of them. For those of us in this camp, here's some pretty outstanding news: There are MLB-themed "Game of Thrones" bobbleheads now available via the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and FOCO.com.
In total, there are 90 bobbleheads. Each MLB team has three, one each of a mascot sitting on the Iron Throne, an ice dragon with a team logo and the Night King. Here's a sampling of the three:
Boss.
The bobbleheads are manufactured by FOCO and officially licensed by MLB and HBO.
The Night King bobbleheads are $45 each and the Ice Dragon and Iron Throne bobbleheads are $60 each. They are available at the Bobblehead Hall of Fame's online store and on FOCO.com.
The final season of "Game of Thrones" is set to debut on HBO on April 14. The MLB season is coming quicker, starting on March 28. Catch the crossover fever!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Harper sweepstakes continues
Here are the latest movements in Major League Baseball
-
Cardinals, Mikolas agree to extension
Mikolas finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting in 2018
-
Arenado, Rockies close on extension
Here are six things to know about Arenado's massive extension
-
Report: Dodgers back in mix for Harper
The Phillies have some competition for the free agent slugger
-
Rumors: Harper choice coming this week?
Plus Rockies manager Bud Black gets a contract extension
-
Yankees extension candidates after Hicks
Chief among them: Aaron Judge