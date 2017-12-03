Giancarlo Stanton rumors: Marlins have trade framework in place with Giants, Cards

NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton's time with the Miami Marlins is about up -- provided, anyway, he wants it to be.

That's because the Marlins have agreed to the "general framework" of trades with both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, contingent on whether Stanton will agree to either deal, per MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi:

Sources: #Marlins have agreed to general framework of Giancarlo Stanton trades with both #STLCards and #SFGiants; the deals are on hold, while Marlins wait for Stanton to inform them whether he’d accept either trade. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2017

Worth saying again: Giancarlo Stanton is in control here, due to full no-trade. If he wants to wait on the #Dodgers, he can — even if that means saying no to everyone else this offseason and revisiting in July/August or next winter. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2017

Stanton, of course, has a full no-trade clause. As such, Stanton could indeed take as long as he pleases if he'd prefer to go to a team other than the two in play. Earlier in the week, Morosi noted Stanton would be willing to wait to learn how interested the Dodgers were in acquiring him before he proceeded:

On Giancarlo Stanton and #Dodgers, I wrote last week, “Stanton appears inclined to wait for complete clarity [on #Dodgers interest] before fully embracing other alternatives.” That remains true. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2017

In recent days, Stanton or his representatives have met with both the Cardinals and the Giants, suggesting he's better positioned than not in order to make a decision. Sunday morning, Jon Heyman reported Stanton was open to joining both clubs, but might favor the Giants:

Stanton personally met with and is open to both teams, but before the meetings in LA people who know him believe he'd take SF over STL if that's the choice. https://t.co/qcPmFG8PJg — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2017

It's unclear who the Marlins would be getting in return. Names like Joe Panik, Chris Shaw, and Tyler Beede have been bandied about on the Giants' side, while the Cardinals have a slew of young pitchers to offer the Marlins. The primary motivator on the Marlins' side has been saving money, so it's fair to assume they won't be getting an appropriate amount of talent in return -- not for one of the best players in baseball.

Stayed tuned, folks. We could have resolution on the Stanton situation sooner than later.