Giancarlo Stanton rumors: Marlins have trade framework in place with Giants, Cards
Stanton will have to give his approval before either deal can move forward
NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton's time with the Miami Marlins is about up -- provided, anyway, he wants it to be.
That's because the Marlins have agreed to the "general framework" of trades with both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, contingent on whether Stanton will agree to either deal, per MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi:
Stanton, of course, has a full no-trade clause. As such, Stanton could indeed take as long as he pleases if he'd prefer to go to a team other than the two in play. Earlier in the week, Morosi noted Stanton would be willing to wait to learn how interested the Dodgers were in acquiring him before he proceeded:
In recent days, Stanton or his representatives have met with both the Cardinals and the Giants, suggesting he's better positioned than not in order to make a decision. Sunday morning, Jon Heyman reported Stanton was open to joining both clubs, but might favor the Giants:
It's unclear who the Marlins would be getting in return. Names like Joe Panik, Chris Shaw, and Tyler Beede have been bandied about on the Giants' side, while the Cardinals have a slew of young pitchers to offer the Marlins. The primary motivator on the Marlins' side has been saving money, so it's fair to assume they won't be getting an appropriate amount of talent in return -- not for one of the best players in baseball.
Stayed tuned, folks. We could have resolution on the Stanton situation sooner than later.
