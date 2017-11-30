Giancarlo Stanton rumors: Marlins would 'likely' accept potential Giants trade

Another day, another rumor concerning the future of Giancarlo Stanton and the Miami Marlins.

For those who haven't been paying attention, the Marlins have been talking trade with other teams about Stanton all winter long. The long and short of it is that the new ownership group, publicly faced by Derek Jeter, wants to cut payroll. Stanton might be the National League MVP, but he's also got a humongous contract that could pay him $218 million after 2018, provided he decides to not opt out and pursue free agency.

The Marlins, then, are in a situation where they'll pick between getting the most talent in return for Stanton, even if it means continuing to pay part of the deal, or saving the most money. In case anyone was wondering, it looks like they're open to taking the second road. Consider this, from MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi:

Giancarlo Stanton trade development: Source says #Marlins likely would accept offer of Panik, Beede and Shaw for Stanton alone -- if #SFGiants committed to paying at least $250 million of the $295 million left on Stanton’s contract. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2017

Left-hander Tyler Beede and first baseman-slash-outfielder Chris Shaw are two of the San Francisco Giants' top prospects. Unfortunately, the Giants have a weak system and neither Beede nor Shaw is the kind of player who should be fronting a deal for a player like Stanton. Ditto for Joe Panik, who is a quality second baseman, albeit one entering the arbitration phase of his career, thus making him an awkward fit for a team looking to strip down its current outlay.

Obviously it's worth noting Morosi's report is couched -- the Marlins would "likely" accept does not mean they would accept -- and that any potential Marlins-Giants deal will probably look a little different. But, presuming the source knows what they are talking about, then this isn't a good sign for Marlins fans who are hoping to see a winning team in the near future. Not in the slightest.