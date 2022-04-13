In the third inning of Tuesday night's game between the Padres and Giants (SD-SF GameTracker), San Francisco's Alyssa Nakken made MLB history when she stepped in to the fill the role of first-base coach:

Richardson was ejected in the top of the third by first-base umpire Greg Gibson while apparently instructing the defense. As for Nakken, here she is fulfilling some of the usual duties of the first-base coach:

Nakken, 31, has been a part of the Giants organization since 2014, when she started as an intern in baseball operations. She now serves as a major league assistant coach on manager Gabe Kapler's staff. In the past, she's worked on outfield and base-running instruction, and in January of 2020, she became the first woman to hold a full-time coaching position in MLB.

"I feel it's my job to honor those who have helped me get to where I am," she told MLB.com not long after ascending to that position. "Coaching, I never saw it. This job has kind of been hidden for so long. I'm so excited to be in this role for the challenge and the opportunity to make an impact for this organization that I love. But also, I'm excited that now girls can see there is a job on the field in baseball. It's really cool."

Nakken previously coached first base during a "summer camp" exhibition game in July of 2020, but Tuesday marked the first time a woman has coached on the field in a regular-season game.