San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken made history when she became the first woman to serve as an on-field coach in a Major League Baseball game when the Giants took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an exhibition tune-up just before Opening Day. Following Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Dodgers, Nakken planned to donate her jersey to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

"It should make for a nice addition to our collection!" National Baseball Hall of Fame President Tim Mead told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press in a text message.

"You feel a sense of pride to be out there," Nakken added about being the first female coach to appear on an MLB diamond. "Me personally, it's the best place to watch a game, that's for sure."

Antoan Richardson is normally the team's first base coach, but felt that it was a good idea to allow Nakken to get some experience on the field.

"I was always preparing and staying ready for whatever position I would be put in," Nakken said. "We've talked about this opportunity before, but it kind of came quick. I was ready to go when Antoan Richardson encouraged me to go out there. It's an awesome feeling to be out there."

Nakken also had a chance to sit in on some of the team's meetings with certain players. The former Sacramento State softball star was hired as a member of manager Gabe Kapler's coaching staff back in January.

She is very appreciative of what Richardson did for her as he approached Kapler regarding allowing Nakken to serve as the first base coach for Tuesday's exhibition game.

"I don't know exactly how the conversations went between he and Kap, but they both are very encouraged by people taking steps to develop," Nakken said. "So I'm pretty sure Kap was all in on that when Antoan went to him with some confidence that I could do it."

Now Nakken will always have this moment and it will be enshrined in Cooperstown forever.