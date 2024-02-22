Free-agent infielder Gio Urshela has signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, ESPN reports.

Urshela has been mostly a third baseman in his MLB career, but he's also seen time at first base, second base, shortstop and left field. Last season, he played 37 games at third, 22 at first, nine at short and one at second before his season was cut short due to a fractured pelvis. The expectation is that he now enters spring training with no physical limitations, as he last needed crutches back in early August.

In those 62 games with the Angels, Urshela hit .299/.329/.374 (91 OPS+) with eight doubles, a triple, two homers, 24 RBI, 22 runs, three steals and 0.8 WAR. He posted a quality season (3.1 WAR, 119 OPS+) with the Twins in 2022, but his career year came in 2019 for the Yankees. That season, Urshela hit .314/.355/.534 (133 OPS+) with 34 doubles, 21 homers, 74 RBI, 73 runs and 3.8 WAR in 132 games. It gives a nice glimpse of what Urshela is capable of doing and, at age 32, it's reasonable to believe there's a chance he could post a similar statline in 2024.

Still, Urshela shouldn't be counted on for middle-order production at this point. He's much better served being in the lower third of the lineup.

The Tigers were set to have a platoon of Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling at third base, so perhaps Urshela fits there.