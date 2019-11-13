Indians not planning on bringing back Chief Wahoo logo to 2020 jerseys, per report

The Cleveland Indians had a Chief Wahoo logo on the sleeves of their uniforms through the end of the 2018 season, after which, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Indians brass decided to do away with Chief Wahoo in January 2018 and use a traditional "C" on the team's hats and uniforms in an effort to build "a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game."

According to a recent mailbag with Zack Meisel of The Athletic, it appears that the franchise doesn't plan to have any type of logo on the sleeves for the 2020 season. The team did have an All-Star Game guitar logo on the sleeves of their uniforms throughout the 2019 season.

There are only four other teams that don't have any type of logo on the sleeves of their jerseys. The Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Toronto Blue Jays also don't have a sleeve patch.

"While we continue to evaluate the potential of introducing another alternate logo, we have elected not to replace the All-Star Game patch on the jersey for the 2020 season," the Indians told The Athletic in a statement.

Meisel also reports that the Indians organization has kept things close to the vest when it pertains to the Chief Wahoo or its potential replacement.

The Indians are typically extremely secretive about this, as anything related to Chief Wahoo or its replacement has proven to be a polarizing topic. When they introduced changes last November — the red uniform, the altered navy top and the All-Star Game patch — Bob DiBiasio, the team's vice president of public affairs, said the guitar gave them another year "to work through those issues. Do we move to a third (logo)? That's still up for debate." Well, now they have even more time to determine their course of action.

It's unclear if there is a new timeline for the Indians to make a decision regarding a logo on their sleeves, but it isn't going to be before the start of the 2020 season.