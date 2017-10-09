Indians-Yankees ALDS Game 3: The Greg Bird home run that was the difference

Bird did the unthinkable, taking Andrew Miller deep

Cleveland Indians left-handed reliever Andrew Miller is tough on all batters, but especially lefty hitters. Imagine everyone's surprise, then, when New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird jumped the fence on Miller with a clutch seventh-inning home-run in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday night (GameTracker).

Or, you know -- let your imagine relax and just watch the highlight:

Yup, that's a long dinger. It's also just the second one hit off a Miller fastball by a left-handed hitter in the past three seasons:

Another thing Bird's home run was? Crucial. It put the Yankees up 1-0. They won by the same score, thereby forcing a Game 4.

