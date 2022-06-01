The spiraling Philadelphia Phillies suffered a big blow on Wednesday when second baseman Jean Segura learned the timeline for his return from a broken right ring finger. Manager Joe Girardi told reporters that Segura will require surgery and be sidelined for the next 10-12 weeks.

Segura suffered the injury during the Phillies' eventual loss to the Giants on Tuesday when he tried to bunt for a hit in the seventh inning against side-armer Tyler Rogers. Take a look:

After the game, Girardi told reporters that Segura's finger was broken, and a Wednesday CT scan revealed the extent of the damage. At a minimum, Segura will be out until the middle of August or thereabouts.

On the season, the 32-year-old Segura has batted .275/.324/.407 (109 OPS+) with six home runs in 44 games. A two-time All-Star and former shortstop, Segura has been a fixture with the Phillies since being acquired from the Mariners in December of 2018. Johan Camargo figures to be primary at second base during Segura's absence.

The injury to Segura comes as the Phillies have lost five in a row heading into Wednesday's slate and 10 of their last 13 to slip to 12 1/2 games behind the Mets in the NL East standings. The team's recent struggles and overall disappointing performance during a season in which they were expected to contend has likely placed Girardi on the hot seat. The loss of Segura no doubt worsens the team's outlook.