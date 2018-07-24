Joe Maddon is apparently sending the Cubs' daily lineup to Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder
Vedder is currently touring in Europe with Pearl Jam
Joe Maddon is known for his eccentricities as a manager. Who could forget the time that he brought penguins in to relax in the Rays' clubhouse? With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a shock that he's sending Pearl Jam front-man Eddie Vedder the Cubs' daily lineup while Pearl Jam tours in Europe. And yet, it's still enough to make you do a double-take.
You can't deny Maddon and Vedder's history together. Here's a phenomenal video of the Cubs' manager playing the tambourine on-stage alongside Vedder and Cubs executive Theo Epstein while Pearl Jam plays "Keep on Rocking the Free World" at The Metro in Chicago in 2016.
Then, a few months later, the pair seemed to be talking shop down on the diamond, with Vedder even covering his mouth with his glove like a vet.
Keep in mind, the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, so Maddon might just want to keep that line of communication open for the time being. At this point, Vedder probably just rolls his eyes at Maddon's texts and go "yes, that looks fine." Or he's angling for an assistant coach job.
Vedder was born in Evanston, a suburb of Chicago. In October 2016, he made a Cubs song called "All the Way." Whatever Maddon is doing, it's working. The team is first in the NL Central. So if Maddon needs to send Vedder his lineup to make sure he's comfortable with it, then by all means he should do it.
