Pedro Gomez, who was an ESPN baseball correspondent since 2003, died at the age of 58 on Sunday. According to a statement from Gomez's family, the longtime baseball personality died unexpectedly at his home. The cause of death has not been released publicly yet.
"Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor," the Gomez family said in the statement. "He was our everything and his kids' biggest believer."
Prior to Gomez's time at ESPN, he served as the Oakland Athletics beat writer for the San Jose Mercury News and Sacramento Bee. Gomez covered the Athletics from 1990 to 1997. Following his time covering the A's, Gomez worked as a general sports columnist for the Arizona Republic, which ended up leading to being hired by ESPN.
Shortly following Gomez's death on Sunday, several former and current Major League Baseball stars took to social media to pay their respects to the longtime baseball reporter. Gomez clearly left an impression on many, as stars like former Atlanta Braves slugger Chipper Jones, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman were just a few that expressed their sorrow regarding Gomez's passing.
We are shocked and saddened by the passing of national baseball reporter Pedro Gomez. He was 58. pic.twitter.com/FVlcocprIh— MLB (@MLB) February 8, 2021
So saddened to hear of the passing of Pedro Gomez! Loved speaking to him on many occasions. His love of baseball, and sports in general, came shining through. We will miss him so much! The Joneses will be praying for the Gomez family. #RIPPG— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) February 8, 2021
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/smXWSuNclM— Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) February 8, 2021
🙏🙏🙏🙏 Pedro Gómez... a great man— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) February 8, 2021
In Pedro Gomez, we lost a bridge-builder. The best of coming together and bringing people to one understanding with energy, perseverance, and humanity. He treated breaking news like it was a birthday present to hand to us at our surprise party. Heartbreaking. @espn #MLB— Doug Glanville (@dougglanville) February 8, 2021
My heart is heavy tonight to hear about the loss of my good friend, Pedro Gomez. Pedro was an amazing man that was respected in every locker room he ever walked into. He will be greatly missed in the baseball and sports community. My family and I send our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/UWQ4r8kPyY— Luis Gonzalez (@Luisgonzo20) February 8, 2021
Wow. RIP Pedro Gomez. What an amazing human being he was.— Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 8, 2021
Man this is crazy. 😩 https://t.co/K6DswLuesL— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) February 8, 2021
RIP Pedro Gomez. All of the amazing tributes/stories coming out are very telling of who he was and what he was all about. Lots of shared heartbreak, he will be missed by everyone. He had just reached out to me after the trade with words of encouragement 😔— Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) February 8, 2021
Wow just heard Pedro Gomez passed. Wow. What a terrific guy. I’ll always cherish our convos. Prayers for the Gomez family. Just wow 😢😢😢😢— 10 (@SimplyAJ10) February 8, 2021
Pedro Gomez was one of the kindest and most genuine people you’d ever come across in our game. We were all better off for knowing him personally and professionally. My deepest condolences to his family. What a terrible loss for our baseball community.— Alex Wood (@Awood45) February 8, 2021
Nationals manager Davey Martinez wanted to release this statement on Pedro Gomez. pic.twitter.com/M60QRpk75M— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 8, 2021