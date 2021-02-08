Pedro Gomez, who was an ESPN baseball correspondent since 2003, died at the age of 58 on Sunday. According to a statement from Gomez's family, the longtime baseball personality died unexpectedly at his home. The cause of death has not been released publicly yet.

"Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor," the Gomez family said in the statement. "He was our everything and his kids' biggest believer."

Prior to Gomez's time at ESPN, he served as the Oakland Athletics beat writer for the San Jose Mercury News and Sacramento Bee. Gomez covered the Athletics from 1990 to 1997. Following his time covering the A's, Gomez worked as a general sports columnist for the Arizona Republic, which ended up leading to being hired by ESPN.

Shortly following Gomez's death on Sunday, several former and current Major League Baseball stars took to social media to pay their respects to the longtime baseball reporter. Gomez clearly left an impression on many, as stars like former Atlanta Braves slugger Chipper Jones, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman were just a few that expressed their sorrow regarding Gomez's passing.