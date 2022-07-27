San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon was visibly upset following his struggles during Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was so upset that he kicked a bat in the dugout that wound up striking a teammate.

After he came out of the game in the fifth inning, Rodon kicked a bat in frustration once he arrived to the dugout. Unfortunately for Rodon, the bat ended up hitting Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada in the knee.

"Unacceptable action," Rodon said after the game about his antics. "I hit my teammate, the nicest teammate on the team. Just a selfish action, and it just cannot happen. Stupid."

Estrada went down due to making contact with the bat, but would remain in the game. Rodon did immediately check on his teammate, as he didn't mean for the bat to strike anyone.

It was a rough night for Estrada, as he was also hit by a pitch from Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver to start off the sixth inning. Estrada was hit in his arm guard and eventually scored on an RBI double courtesy of Giants first baseman Brandon Belt.

"Carlos feels terrible, he knows it's unacceptable," Giants manager Gabe Kapler added. "These are his teammates and if he's not able to maintain control, somebody can get hurt. ... We're going to work on ways for him to be in control in those situations."

Rodon had his fair share of struggles on Tuesday as he surrendered three hits over the course of six innings. However, two of the hits were home runs that lead to five Diamondback runs. Rodon also struck out 10 batters while surrendering two walks.