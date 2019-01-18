Manny Machado's father speaks out on free agency rumors, hints that there could be a surprise suitor
Manny Machado's dad would seem to be in a position to know
Free-agent infielder Manny Machado remains unsigned, but the market for his elite services seems to be coming into focus. The surest sign that things are coming together? Machado's father is speaking publicly about his son's free agency and dropping scoops along the way.
Manuel Machado recently spoke made an appearance on Z Digital radio and gave the lay of the land:
So to hear Machado's father tell it, the Yankees, Dodgers and Phillies have made offers, and the White Sox are prominently in the mix. The new information here is that the Dodgers, at least according to Mr. Machado, have presented Machado with an offer. The Dodgers of course acquired Machado from the Orioles last July, and he was a key part of their run to the World Series. The working assumption, however, is that they weren't particularly interested in re-signing him, what with Justin Turner lodged at third base and shortstop Corey Seager slated to return from injury.
Is Machado's father perhaps mistaken? Here's Jon Heyman:
According to Heyman, the Dodgers haven't made an offer, which squares with prior reporting and assumptions on that front.
As for the ubiquitous mystery team, Machado's father also may have hinted at that:
This seems to imply that a dark-horse Machado suitor may have the inside track. On Thursday we learned that the Padres may be that Machado mystery team, and indeed they check a lot of the relevant boxes. Consider San Diego one to watch as the Machado sweepstakes moves forward.
Whoever lands him will be getting a frontline power threat who can play shortstop or third base and who goes into his age-26 season with 33.8 WAR already to his credit.
