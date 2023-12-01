The Miami Marlins have hired former San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler as an assistant general manager, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish. The Marlins currently employ three other assistant general managers, in Brian Chattin, Daniel Greenlee, and Oz Ocampo. All three were employed under former top executive Kim Ng, who split from the organization earlier this fall, after leading the Marlins to their first full-season playoff appearance since 2003. (They did make the postseason during the shortened 2020 campaign.)

Kapler, 48, was fired by the Giants heading into the regular season's final weekend after amassing a 54.3% winning percentage in most of four years at the helm. While Kapler no doubt overperformed with a middling roster in the estimation of talent evaluators around the industry, it is worth noting that his winning percentage was inflated by the Giants' 107-win effort in 2021. Otherwise, the Giants largely performed as a .500 team during his tenure.

Kapler, who also served for a time as the Philadelphia Phillies manager, is considered a polarizing figure. He received criticism during his time in San Francisco for being too laid back and distant from the clubhouse. The last time he held a front-office role for a team, during his days with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he became embroiled in controversy for his handling of assault allegations by several of the organization's players.

The Marlins are in the midst of their first winter under new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, formerly a member of the Tampa Bay Rays front office. Kapler not only played for the Rays during Bendix's rise, he later occupied a front-office role with the organization.

CBS Sports can confirm that the Marlins have hired another former member of the Rays front office to join Bendix's staff: Vinesh Kanthan, most recently with the Texas Rangers, will serve as Miami's director of baseball operations.