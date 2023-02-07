A lawsuit that has sharply divided Baltimore Orioles ownership has been settled. The Athletic reports that the family of longtime owner Peter Angelos -- his wife Georgia and two sons John and Louis -- have agreed to drop lawsuits against each other.

Dan Connolly writes:

"A motion to dismiss all claims in the case, which was filed Friday in Baltimore County Circuit Court, was signed by all parties and will prohibit any future filings or suits in this case. "No settlement terms have been released because of a confidentiality agreement."

Given that Peter Angelos, age 93, hasn't been active in the management of the franchise for some time and has ceded control to his family, the settlements have significant bearing on the future of the organization.

A June 2022 lawsuit filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Thursday by Louis alleged that John had angled to "undermine Georgia Angelos' confidence in Lou," among other aspects. Louis' suit also suggests that John has interest in relocating the franchise to Tennessee, where he owns a home and where his wife's career is headquartered. John and Georgia each released statements pushing back against Louis' claims and affirming the Orioles' commitment to remaining in Baltimore.

The Orioles under the Angelos family recently declined an option to extend their lease at Camden Yards by five years. That lease is set to expire at the end of the current year. However, Jeff Barker of the Baltimore Sun reported that the decision to decline the option was made because the Orioles are seeking a longer lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority. That in tandem with the newfound relative peace among members of the Angelos family would seem to make it less likely that the Orioles will seek to relocate.