Mets exec David Stearns gets vote of confidence from owner Steve Cohen despite team's 2026 failures

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has put to rest any speculation about the job security of president of baseball operations David Stearns while at the same time noting that Stearns' work this past offseason has played a major role in the team's 2026 struggles.

Speaking on a New York Post podcast released Wednesday, Cohen said Stearns will "live out" the remaining time on the five-year contract he signed with the Mets prior to the 2024 season. Cohen also said:

"David is reflective and adaptable. We'll figure out what changes need to be made, but it won't be David."

Cohen's vote of confidence for Stearns comes days after the firing of manager Carlos Mendoza, who was Stearns' hire.

Going into Wednesday's slate, the Mets, who were expected to contend for the National League East title this season, are 36-50, in last place, and 14 ½ games behind the Braves. They're also 10 games out of wild-card position and behind seven teams in the race for the final NL playoff spot. According to SportsLine, all of that gives the Mets less than a 1% chance of making the postseason. That brings us to what transpired in Queens over the winter.

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This past offseason saw the Mets under Stearns allow popular long-time contributors like Pete Alonso, the franchise's all-time leader in home runs, and closer Edwin Díaz to depart via free agency. As well, other stalwarts like Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo were traded away. Nimmo has enjoyed a productive season for the Rangers thus far, and Alonso, true to form, is presently tied for seventh in the American League in home runs as a member of the Orioles. The other exoduses haven't stung, at least as of yet, but overall it's still enough to lodge in the craw of many Mets rooters.

On another level, which adds to the angst, the players Stearns brought in to replace those names have, in broad terms, not yet panned out. Consider:

Infielder Bo Bichette has a meager WAR of 0.1 despite leading the NL in at-bats.

Marcus Semien, acquired in the Nimmo trade, has a 71 OPS+ on the season and is presently on the injured list.

Jorge Polanco, signed to replace some of Alonso's outgoing production, has been limited to just 14 games played because of injury, and over that span, he has a slash line of .179/.246/.286.

Outfielder Luis Robert Jr., acquired via trade with the White Sox, has played in just 24 games thanks to injury and put up below-average numbers while on the field.

Veteran right-hander Freddy Peralta, acquired from Stearns' former club, the Brewers, has an ERA of 4.53 across 17 starts, which means he hasn't been the ace they hoped he would be.

Closer Devin Williams has a WAR in negative territory and is running the worst K/BB ratio of his career.

To be fair, the season is barely half over, and some of these additions have been trending in the desired direction of late. As well, setup man Luke Weaver has been a canny addition. Still, there's no doubt that Stearns' many additions on balance have not helped the cause and in fact may have harmed it significantly this season.

Cohen, though, is taking the long view and opting for some much-needed organizational stability. With the pledge that Stearns will be allowed to complete his contract, there's ample opportunity for him to flip the script that's haunted the Mets since last year's stretch drive. Time – the time that Stearns is being given – will tell if that comes to pass.