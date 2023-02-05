The New York Mets have hired Carlos Beltrán for a job in the front office, the New York Post reports. It's unclear exactly what his job or title will be, but the report notes that Beltrán will work under general manager Billy Eppler. Beltrán had been with YES Network during games on color commentary for the Yankees, but he'll be leaving that job for his new role with the Mets.

Beltrán, 45, was hired by the Mets to be the manager prior to the 2020 season, but he was fired before he ever had a chance to manage a game, due to the fallout from the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal and the fallout. He was the only player specifically implicated by the commissioner's office. Beltrán retired after the 2017 season.

If it seems like we've discussed Beltrán a lot this offseason for a former player, it's because he was recently on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time -- his complicated case is detailed here -- and he got 46.5 percent of the vote. His case was obviously impacted by the scandal, as his statistical case should have been good enough to get him much closer to the 75 percent threshold that is necessary to gain induction.

Beltrán hit .279/.350/.486 with 435 home runs and 2,725 hits during his 20-year MLB career. He spent seven seasons as a player with the Mets.