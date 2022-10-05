The Mets called up top prospect Francisco Álvarez late last week and he debuted in the three-game series in Atlanta. It was a rough start -- these things happen, as it's awfully tough to hit MLB pitching. He went 0 for 8 with three strikeouts.

Tuesday, Álvarez pinch hit for Brandon Nimmo in the second game of a doubleheader against the Nationals and got much better results.

First MLB hit? Check. First MLB home run? Check! Yes, the RBI and run scored boxes were hit as well.

The homer wasn't a cheapy. It went 439 feet.

He later doubled in the game, so he's 2 for 10 now with a .600 slugging percentage.

Álvarez becomes the youngest Mets player to hit a home run since Dilson Herrera did so at age 20 on Sept. 20, 2014. Álvarez, also 20, won't turn 21 until Nov. 19.

Heading into the season, Álvarez was ranked seventh on RJ Anderson's top 50 prospects. Here's what Anderson said at the time:

The first of two Mets prospects on the list, Álvarez only turned 20 years old in November. Despite his youth, he hit .272/.388/.554 with 24 home runs across two levels in 2021. Part of Álvarez's season included a stint with the St. Lucie Mets. It was then that he posted the highest average exit velocity the league saw all season -- and that league included the likes of Jordan Walker, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Hendrick. It's rare to see such offensive potency from a young backstop who is certain to remain behind the plate. Álvarez figures to open the year in Double-A; he's one to watch.

He started the season as a catcher in Double-A and moved to Triple-A during the summer. In 112 minor-league games (67 in Double-A and 45 in Triple-A), he hit .260/.374/.511 with 22 doubles, 27 home runs and 78 RBI. He started 77 games behind the plate and 33 at DH.

It's been a quick ascent to the majors and it's possible Álvarez will need more seasoning in the minors at some point in 2023, but the talent was on display Tuesday with his two-extra-base-hit game.