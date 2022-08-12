Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder, the club announced on Friday. Brantley, who has not played since June 26 and has been on the injured list since June 27, underwent an arthroscopic labral repair procedure. Prior to the surgery, Brantley had sought out a second opinion.

Partly out of concern for Brantley's status moving forward, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini at the trade deadline. Yordan Alvarez has played 36 games in left field this season, nearly as many as the other three seasons of his career combined (51), and he's played well defensively according to the various metrics. Alvarez being able to play left opens up DH for Mancini.

Brantley, 35, was hitting .288/.370/.416 with five home runs in 64 games prior to his injury and that could be considered a down year given his track record. He is in the second year of a two-year, $32 million contract, and he will be a free agent after the season. Houston has not been an offensive powerhouse this season, ranking 14th in runs per game.

At 72-41 going into Friday's slate, the Astros have the American League's best record and they're 11 games up in the AL West.