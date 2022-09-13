Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout saw his home run streak snapped at seven games Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians (CLE 3, LAA 1). The seven-game homer streak is a franchise record and one short of the major league record, shared by Ken Griffey Jr. of the Mariners (1993), Don Mattingly of the Yankees (1987), and Dale Long of the Pirates (1956).

Trout went 0 for 3 with a walk Tuesday to end the streak. Here are all seven home runs in Trout's seven-game homer streak.

Trout's 35 homers rank second in the American League to Aaron Judge, who swatted his 56th homer Tuesday. In third place with 34 home runs is Trout's teammate Shohei Ohtani. Following Tuesday's loss Trout owns a robust .277/.367/.628 batting line.

Per MLB.com, Trout is the ninth player ever to homer in seven or more straight games and the first since Joey Votto of the Reds last year. On Sunday, Trout enjoyed a planned day off, which plainly didn't affect his recent momentum at the plate given Monday's blast.

Tuesday's loss dropped the Angels to 61-81 on the season. Amazingly, they were 22-11 at one point. The club will miss the postseason for the 10th time in Trout's 11 full seasons, and their one postseason trip was a swift ALDS sweep in 2014.