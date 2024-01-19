Major League Baseball's offseason is underway, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.

Of course, that doesn't mean every team has an equally good farm system -- some, as you'll find out throughout this process, are lacking in that respect. It does mean, nevertheless, that CBS Sports will be spending the next couple of months examining the top three prospects in each organization. We define "prospects" as retaining their rookie eligibility for the 2024 season, so if a young player is missing that's likely why.

These lists and evaluations are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, and player development types. There's also firsthand evaluation and bias thrown into the mix. Keep in mind that player evaluation is a hard task, and it's fine if you disagree with the rankings. These are opinions, and they have no real bearing on the future. You can check out our winter top 25 list by clicking here.

With that in mind, let's get to it by dissecting the Minnesota Twins.

1. Walker Jenkins, OF (19 years old)

Top-25 ranking: No. 9

No. 9 The short version : The best prep bat in the draft fits the right-field blueprint.



: The best prep bat in the draft fits the right-field blueprint. MLB ETA: Late 2026

The 2023 draft was portrayed as a five-player class at the top. Jenkins may have gone last among that group on draft night, but it would be unwise to sleep on his offensive potential. He already possesses a feel for making contact and for minding the strike zone, and his 6-foot-3 frame should enable him to add muscle as he matures. That, in turn, could unlock 70-grade raw power upside. The Twins allowed Jenkins to play center field in his introduction to pro ball. Most scouts expect him to end up in a corner before he reaches the majors, with right field considered to be the favored landing spot because of his arm.

2. Brooks Lee, SS/3B (23 years old)

Top-25 ranking : No. 15

: No. 15 The short version : Polished left-side infielder.

: Polished left-side infielder. MLB ETA: Spring 2024

Lee, the eighth pick in the 2022 draft, is an instinctual player and a near lock to become a solid regular. He's a nominal switch-hitter who possesses a better feel for contact and power from the left side. His surface-level statistics at Triple-A were underwhelming (.237/.304/.428 in 38 games), but his ball-tracking metrics (again, primarily as a lefty) suggested he deserved better. To wit, more than half of Lee's batted balls versus righties had an exit velocity that exceeded 95 mph. Scouts have pegged him as a future third baseman since his amateur days because of his lackluster burst and range. Carlos Correa's presence is another impediment. Nevertheless, Lee should slot into the big-league lineup most days beginning early in the 2024 season.

3. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF (20 years old)

The short version : Discipline and power lead the way.

: Discipline and power lead the way. MLB ETA: Summer 2025

Rodriguez, who received $2.5 million to sign with the Twins in 2019, has been an above-average contributor throughout his professional career. That continued last season, when he recorded 38 extra-base hits and a .400 on-base percentage in 99 games at the High-A level. Rodriguez has a fast bat and a simple swing, though his tendency to work the count has resulted in some unnervingly high strikeout rates (he punched out or walked in nearly 50% of his plate appearances in 2023). Rodriguez does move well for his size, and he should provide some defensive value in a corner spot. There's enough of a foundation here to envision him making it work in the majors, even if his strikeout tendencies threaten his ability to hit for average.