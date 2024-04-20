The Chicago Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the past week, winning five of their last six games to get within a half game of Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central. Chicago is coming off an 8-3 win over Miami on Friday, as four different players in its lineup had multiple hits. Rookie first baseman Michael Busch has burst onto the scene in MLB DFS contests this season, batting .317 with six home runs and 13 RBI through his first 18 games of the season. He has walked nine times and has a team-high 19 hits heading into Saturday's doubleheader against Miami.

Marlins rookie pitcher Roddery Munoz is expected to make his MLB debut on Saturday night after being recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville. He has allowed 14 runs across just 10.2 innings in the minors this season

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Rutschman went 3-for-5 with his first career grand slam, returning 26 points on DraftKings and 35.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna at $6,400 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Acuna has recorded multiple hits in five of his last nine games, including Wednesday's series finale at Houston. He hit his first home run of the season in that outing before walking twice and scoring a run against Texas on Friday.

The 2023 NL MVP is lacking in the power department thus far, but he has still been very productive from a DFS perspective. He has already stolen eight bases on nine attempts to go along with his .286 batting average and 18 runs scored. Acuna is facing Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who was shelled by Houston last Sunday, allowing five earned runs on eight hits across six innings.

McClure is stacking Acuna with Braves outfielder Michael Harris at $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Harris ranks third in Atlanta's loaded lineup in hits (22) so far this season after going 2 of 4 with a home run against Texas on Friday. He has gone yard three times in 2024 and has scored four runs across his last two games.

Harris is batting .289 with nine RBI and 13 runs scored, and he stole 20 bases on 24 attempts last season. He has been even better at home this season, hitting .345 with 10 hits, two homers, five RBI and four runs scored in seven games at Truist Park. Harris and Acuna will both be looking to pick up where Houston left off against Eovaldi in his last start. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

