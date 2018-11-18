MLB hot stove: Nathan Eovaldi reportedly drawing interest from long list of suitors
Eovaldi's postseason heroics and youth make him an appealing candidate
Nathan Eovaldi was one of the biggest stories of the postseason thanks to his heroics with the Boston Red Sox. Now, he stands to become one of the winter's headliners. Eovaldi's combination of recent performance, stuff and relative youth (he turns 29 in February) make him appealing. Add in that he lacks a qualifying offer -- unlike the other top starters on the market -- and his placement near the top of a lot of teams' preference lists makes sense.
The Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo confirmed as much on Sunday, noting that nearly a third of the sport is interested in Eovaldi's services. Here's what Cafardo wrote:
The early suitors are the Brewers, Phillies, Braves, Angels, Red Sox, White Sox, Blue Jays, Padres, and Giants. There's likely to be more. Eovaldi would love to stay in Boston and the Red Sox will take their best shot.
Many of these teams were expected suitors. The surprises are the White Sox (who seem interested in the winter's top players), the Padres (who we tied to Eovaldi on our own) and the Blue Jays. Paying market value for Eovaldi wouldn't seem to be Mark Shapiro's style -- not when Toronto seems closer to a youth movement than a competitive thrust in the AL East -- but maybe they're doing their due diligence in case someone slips through the cracks.
Someone will -- they always do -- but at this rate it doesn't seem likely to be Eovaldi.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jansen to undergo heart surgery
Jansen missed nearly two weeks in August due to an irregular heartbeat
-
Broken foot walkoff HR in AFL title game
Davidson rounded the bases, but then needed help getting off the field
-
Sterling's HR call used in football game
Sterling, the legendary Yankees broadcaster, is known for this call
-
Harper rumors: Don't count out Cubs
There's a report from a Chicago radio host that the Cubs are in on Harper
-
Blue Jays trade Aledmys Diaz to Astros
Minor-league pitcher Trent Thornton goes to the Blue Jays in return
-
Phillies ready to break bank with FAs
Owner John Middleton would 'prefer not to be completely stupid,' but expect the Phillies to...