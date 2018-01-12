MLB Hot Stove trade rumors: Diamondbacks pursuing Orioles' Manny Machado

Orioles infielder Manny Machado is heading into his walk year, and it's highly unlikely that the team will be able to re-sign him before he hits free agency next offseason. That's why the Orioles have entertained trade offers for Machado throughout the winter. Thus far, their asking price hasn't been met, and it's looking like the O's will hang onto him, at least for the time being. One team, though, hasn't give up in trying to swing a deal for Machado. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has the scoop:

The Arizona Diamondbacks, though, remain engaged with the Orioles on Machado, the most persistent of the teams interested, according to major league sources. No trade appears close, but for the D-Backs, Machado would be a fascinating addition, possibly the right move at the right time for a franchise ready to win now.

Machado, in keeping with his stated wishes, would play shortstop in Arizona, which would lead to a shuffle at second base. Rosenthal's story has more, including which Arizona player the Orioles may be targeting in their talks with the D-Backs.

Machado, still just 25 years of age, is coming off a 2017 season in which his offensive numbers at the plate were down a bit. However, from 2015 to 2016 he put up an OPS+ of 131 and averaged 37 home runs per 162 games played. He's also a difference-maker with the glove, and it's possible Machado is still pre-peak. Suffice it to say, he'd be a tantalizing addition for almost any team -- albeit one who's almost certainly going to opt for free agency at season's end.