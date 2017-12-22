MLB Hot Stove: Yu Darvish is using his Twitter account to clarify free agent rumors

The No. 1 free agent pitcher on the market this offseason is veteran right-hander Yu Darvish, most recently of the Dodgers. He went 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA in 2017, though his track record indicates he is a much better pitcher than that.

Darvish has of course been involved in plenty of rumors this winter. And he's taken to his personal Twitter account to clear things up. For instance, a few days ago it was reported he would meet with the Rangers, his former team. Darvish was nice enough provide the meeting date.

Then, a few days later, Darvish gave us all photo evidence of his meeting with Rangers GM Jon Daniels.

I went to dinner with my friend John last night. pic.twitter.com/8KTq3R2Toj — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) December 21, 2017

On Thursday, an erroneous report was passed around the internet claiming Darvish had agreed to a contract with the Cubs. Chicago was known to have interest in Darvish, so the report of an agreement with the Cubbies seemed plausible.

Darvish wasn't having any of that though. He shot the report down on Twitter.

Considering most athletes use Twitter to post workout videos (#NoOffseason) or giveaways or sponsor products, seeing Darvish use his personal account to confirm and shoot down rumors is pretty neat.