MLB Free Agent Tracker: Latest Hot Stove signings, best players available for 2018

Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market right here

For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest free agent moves, we present our 2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Here we'll keep track of the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Mike Axisa, Jonah Keri, Dayn Perry, and Matt Snyder.

How rankings were determined: We held a five-round draft to determine the top 25 players in the free agent class. Those players do not rank 1-25 in our tracker, however. They rank 2-26. The reason? Shohei Ohtani. We now know Ohtani will be posted this winter and made available to the 30 MLB teams. That was not the case at the time of our free agent draft. Ohtani now slides into the No. 1 spot on our free agent rankings.

So, with that in mind, here is our 2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Check back throughout the offseason for signing updates.

2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 Shohei Ohtani (23) RHSP/DHJapanSigned
2 J.D. Martinez (30) OFSigned
3 Yu Darvish (31) RHSPSigned
4 Lorenzo Cain (31) OFSigned
5 Jake Arrieta (31) RHSP
Unsigned
6 Eric Hosmer (28) 1BSigned
7 Mike Moustakas (29) 3B
Unsigned
8 Lance Lynn (30) RHSP
Unsigned
9 Alex Cobb (30) RHSP
Unsigned
10 Zack Cozart (32) SSSigned
11 Todd Frazier (32) 3BSigned
12 Carlos Santana (31) 1BSigned
13 Wade Davis (32) RHRPSigned
14 Logan Morrison (30) 1B
Unsigned
15 Jay Bruce (30) OFSigned
16 Jonathan Lucroy (31) C
Unsigned
17 Greg Holland (32) RHRP
Unsigned
18 Addison Reed (29) RHRPSigned
19 Yonder Alonso (30) 1BSigned
20 CC Sabathia (37) LHSPSigned
21 Carlos Gomez (32) OF
Unsigned
22 Welington Castillo (30) CSigned
23 Neil Walker (32) 2B
Unsigned
24 Mike Minor (30) LHRPSigned
25 Brandon Morrow (33) RHRPSigned
26 Carlos Gonzalez (32) OF
Unsigned
27 Tyler Chatwood (28) RHSPSigned
28 Bryan Shaw (30) RHRPSigned
29 Jake McGee (31) LHRPSigned
30 Juan Nicasio (31) RHRPSigned
31 Eduardo Nunez (30) IFSigned
32 Andrew Cashner (31) RHSPSigned
33 Jaime Garcia (31) LHSPSigned
34 Alex Avila (31) CSigned
35 Jhoulys Chacin (30) RHSPSigned
36 Anthony Swarzak (32) RHRPSigned
37 Tony Watson (32) LHRPSigned
38 Howie Kendrick (34) IF/OFSigned
39 Lucas Duda (32) 1B
Unsigned
40 Brandon Kintzler (33) RHRPSigned
41 Jon Jay (32) OF
Unsigned
42 Joe Smith (33) RHRPSigned
43 Doug Fister (34) RHSPSigned
44 Steve Cishek (31) RHRPSigned
45 Tommy Hunter (31) RHRPSigned
46 Jarrod Dyson (33) OFSigned
47 Pat Neshek (37) RHRPSigned
48 Jason Vargas (35) LHSPSigned
49 Chris Tillman (29) RHSPSigned
50 Michael Pineda (29) RHSPSigned
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories