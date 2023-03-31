The Los Angeles Angels appear to be dealing with an early season controversy involving star third baseman Anthony Rendon. Following the Angels' Opening Day road loss to the Oakland A's on Thursday evening, video showed Rendon getting into a confrontation with a fan in the stands. (Video here with NSFW language.)

In the video, Rendon, after grabbing the fan's clothing, accuses the fan of calling him a "b----," and then takes a swipe at the fan.

According to Sam Blum of the Athletic, the Angels on Friday declined to comment on the incident but did say that Rendon will be made available to the media prior to Saturday's game back in Oakland to address the matter. That game is scheduled to begin at 4:08 p.m. ET. More significantly, Blum also tweets that Major League Baseball is investigating what happened:

Rendon, 32, is now in his fourth season with the Angels after signing a $245 million free-agent deal prior to the 2020 season. The former All-Star has been limited by injuries since joining the Angels. He went 0 for 3 with a walk in the Thursday loss to the A's. A healthy and effective Rendon will be essential to the Angels and their aims to return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.